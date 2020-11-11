Virus cases will spike after holidays, Wellington doctor says

The Centers for Disease Control is advising against large family gatherings this Thanksgiving because of COVID-19.
"Household transmission is a major root of infection," said infectious disease specialist Dr. Larry Bush of Wellington.
As coronavirus cases rise in several states, the CDC is recommending people stay home this year and avoid traveling. Instead, try connecting with family and friends virtually and try to move any gatherings outdoors.
"Now, you have people coming in from all over the country, or locally, who don't live with you. ... No one is going to be masking on Thanksgiving. They're not washing hands after everything they touch, and by definition, it's not social distancing, it's a social gathering."
Bush said he expects to see an increase in virus cases in the weeks after the holiday, with the elderly most at risk.
"There will be a spike. The question is will that spike translate to a spike in hospital admissions and deaths, and it really depends who gets infected," Bush said.
Larry Hardnett, who has the moniker of "Larry the Turkey Guy," is a West Palm Beach man known for bringing Thanksgiving dinners to hundreds every year. He knows this Thanksgiving will be different for him.
"I'll go home with my wife and goddaughter, and we'll just have a little event there. It's sad that it's that way, but we want to be safe," Hardnett said.
