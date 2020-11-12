Arrest made in connection to Fort Pierce hit-and-run crash that left pedestrian critically injured

A man is in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash in Fort Pierce Thursday evening, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.
The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. along South 25th Street.
Police said the incident occurred after two vehicles were involved in a fender bender.
According to police, one of the drivers stepped out into the road and was struck by a Nissan Frontier belonging to a Port St. Lucie woman.
Officials said the vehicle was left behind but the driver, a male, took off and was later detained.
South 25th Street was closed to northbound traffic from Georgia Avenue to Florida Avenue and traffic was rerouted while investigators worked the scene.
The patient was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
No more information was immediately available.
