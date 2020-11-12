DeSantis proposal could allow citizens to shoot, run over suspected rioters

Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing controversial legislation that would expand Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law.
Among the changes would be an addition of justifications for people using force against one another over criminal acts during protests like looting.
It would also make blocking traffic during a protest a third-degree felony. Drivers who say they accidentally killed or injured protesters who block traffic would get immunity.
Critics say it could provoke vigilantism and provide justification for killing people over property crimes.
The governor's draft proposal would also enhance criminal penalties for people involved in assemblies which become violent of disorderly.
Expanding "Stand Your Ground" is part of a draft legislation proposal to lawmakers ahead of the 2020 sessions, which begins next week.
The governor first spoke about the idea during a news conference during the summer.
