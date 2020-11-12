Infant dies after Martin County husband shoots, kills wife

An infant who initially survived after being removed from her deceased mother's womb following her shooting death has died, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Christine Weiss said despite intensive medical care, the female child passed away at the hospital Wednesday.
Investigators said the husband fatally shot his pregnant wife in the head Nov. 4 after he thought she was an intruder.
The victim's husband told detectives he heard someone outside of their bedroom door and didn't realize his wife was not in the room.
"He opened the bedroom door and fired the handgun, striking her once," a written statement from the sheriff's office said.
The woman, who was six months pregnant, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The woman's unborn baby was saved but died one week later.
The sheriff's office said the investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing. Weiss said Thursday that detectives are still collecting information on the case.
