Man shot, killed at Pompano Beach banquet hall

A man was shot and killed Saturday night at a banquet hall in Pompano Beach.
Broward Sheriff's Office detectives were called to a shooting just before midnight at the Genesis Events banquet hall on Southwest 26th Avenue.
When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives said two people were involved in an altercation inside the banquet hall that escalated, resulting in the fatal shooting.
Detectives were still investigating Thursday morning.
