One-on-one help streamlines application for food assistance

An interactive tool using Google Maps to help people easily locate free food and hot meals in Palm Beach County. This online tool was created to connect individuals seeking food resources to sites near them. Information is English, Spanish, and Creole. United Way updates the information listed on this map weekly. However, locations and hours of distribution may change. Please consider calling the site prior to visiting to verify the information listed. Please note that sites may have specific requirements such as ID. Click here to view the map.