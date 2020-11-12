One-on-one help streamlines application for food assistance

The aggressive battle to fight hunger in Palm Beach County intensifies with a renewed push to connect families to available assistance.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has expanded benefit sign-ups to eight Library locations.
Palm Beach County Food Bank benefit specialists assist with the SNAP application process and conduct the food stamp interview.
Specialists can also help with other benefit applications available through the ACCESS Florida system including Medicaid and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
Applicants must call to make an appointment at the following locations:
Greenacres Branch
Mondays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
3750 Jog Road, Greenacres 33467
Contact: Gustavo Amador, 329-5931
(English and Spanish)
Jupiter Branch
Mondays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
705 Military Trail, Jupiter 33458
Contact: Mario Mendez, 345-5085
(English, Spanish and Q’anjob’al)
Main Library
Tuesdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
3650 Summit Boulevard, West Palm Beach 33406
Contact: Riquet Lucien (English and Creole), James Vil (English and Spanish), 233-2600
Hagen Ranch Road Branch
Tuesdays, 1 - 4 p.m.
14350 Hagen Ranch Road, Delray Beach 33446
Contact: James Vil, 894-7500
(English and Creole)
Glades Road Branch
1st & 3rd Wednesdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
20701 95th Avenue South, Boca Raton 33434
Contact: Mario Mendez, 345-5085
(English, Spanish and Q’anjob’al)
Okeechobee Boulevard Branch
1st & 3rd Thursdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
5689 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach 33417
Contact: Riquet Lucien, 316-0895
(English and Creole)
Royal Palm Beach Branch
2nd & 4th Thursdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
500 Civic Center Way, Royal Palm Beach 33411
Contact: Riquet Lucien, 790-6030
(English and Creole)
Lantana Road Branch
Fridays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
4020 Lantana Road, Lake Worth 33462
Contact: Mario Mendez, 345-5085
(English, Spanish and Q’anjob’al)
Members must make appointments by calling the numbers above. They can also email the food bank to schedule appointments or ask questions.
Due to COVID-19:
· Appointments will be made for one client per hour.
· The required Florida Department of Children and Families food stamp interview will be completed on-site, but interaction will be minimal and brief with 6-foot distancing to follow safety guidelines. Benefits specialists will follow up over the phone if needed.
· Clients must wear face masks when inside the library.
· All clients are expected to arrive on time for their scheduled appointments, not before or after.
· If you are sick, please do not book an appointment.
Please contact the Palm Beach County Food Bank at 561-670-2518 or Benefits@pbcfoodbank.org for assistance.
Where to find food:
An interactive tool using Google Maps to help people easily locate free food and hot meals in Palm Beach County. This online tool was created to connect individuals seeking food resources to sites near them. Information is English, Spanish, and Creole. United Way updates the information listed on this map weekly. However, locations and hours of distribution may change. Please consider calling the site prior to visiting to verify the information listed. Please note that sites may have specific requirements such as ID. Click here to view the map.
If you would like to include your organization's resources on the map, please fill out this Food Finder Interest Form.
· Click here for 211's comprehensive summary of food sites - when you click this link, please scroll down for links to information about Food Sites/Pantry Information/Food Distribution information.
· Click here to find food through Feeding South Florida
· Click here to find food through Palm Beach County Food Bank
