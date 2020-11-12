Palm Beach County elections supervisor tests positive for coronavirus

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link has tested positive for the coronavirus.
"I do not have any symptoms and feel fine," Sartory Link said Thursday in a statement to her staff.
She went on to say that she "will be quarantining in my home for safety starting today until I am cleared."
Employees in her office were all tested for COVID-19 after the Nov. 2 general election as a precaution, and all other results were negative, office spokeswoman Judy Lamey said.
Sartory Link was with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump when they voted in Palm Beach County. The president voted early at a West Palm Beach library, while the first lady voted on Election Day at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center.
Throughout all of her public appearances leading up to and after the election, Sartory Link was seen wearing a mask.
