Several coronavirus testing sites reopen in Palm Beach County

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is reopening several clinics across South Florida for coronavirus testing.
The clinics were closed on Thursday in observance of Veterans Day and last week as Tropical Storm Eta moved across the area.
The clinics are located in Delray Beach, West Palm Beach, Belle Glade and Jupiter and are open Monday through Friday starting at 8 a.m. Appointments are necessary.
Testing has also resumed at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.
For patients experiencing symptoms the ballpark is also administering rapid antigen tests. For more information and to make an appointment call 561-642-1000 or click here.
