Signs of job growth encouraging to Florida workers

New unemployment numbers released Thursday show jobless claims in Florida dropped again to 28,128 for the week ending Nov 7.
The U.S. Labor Department reports jobless claims hit 709,000 last week in the U.S., which is down from 757,000 the week before.
Many hope it is signaling a trend of recovery after a tough economic year for thousands of workers.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida
"We've seen significant growth in skilled trades and construction," says Tonya Woodworth, communications manager for Career Source Research Coast, which serves Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.
This is the fourth straight week that Florida posted lower unemployment claims, and the job growth extends up the Treasure Coast.
"In September, our region saw the fastest annual job growth rate in the state in construction and second fastest annual job growth rate for manufacturing,” Woodworth said.
In Jupiter, a job fair was held Thursday for a new restaurant and bar development along the Jupiter Inlet called Charlie and Joe's at Love Street.
"The job fair has done well. We have 125. We're looking for 75 more people, mainly line cooks, servers, bartenders, hosts," said Jeff Collins of Collins Development.
"These are full-time benefits paid positions with paid vacation and very flexible hours," Collins said.
Several people were anxious to apply for the available jobs, including bartender Larry Davis who left Washington, D.C.
"Both of my jobs have been reduced to where I can't support myself, so that's why I'm here," Davis said.
