Study: Majority support lockdown to slow COVID-19 spread

A new poll of nearly 13,000 adults in the U.S. finds that almost two thirds (64%) of Americans would support their state instituting a one-month lockdown in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus. About three in 10 (29%) are opposed. The answers proved to be partisan with the vast majority (87%) of Democrats say they would support a one-month statewide lockdown, as do 58% of Independents. Far fewer (30%) Republicans agree. About two-thirds (64%) of Republicans would oppose such a measure.