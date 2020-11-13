Atlas V rocket launches from Cape Canaveral

It will be a busy weekend at Cape Canaveral that includes two rocket launches.
An Atlas V rocket was launched Friday by the United Launch Alliance just after 5:30 p.m.
The Kennedy Space Center says the unmanned rocket with send a classified payload into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office.
Then on Sunday, SpaceX and NASA will team up once again to launch astronauts into space from U.S. soil.
The launch was scheduled for Saturday but moved to Sunday due to due to onshore winds and recovery operations, according to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.
The launch and will send three Americans and one Japanese astronaut into space where they will dock at the International Space Station.
Two NASA astronauts were launched into space aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule in May.
The historic launch marked the first time a private company in the U.S. had launched astronauts into space and marked the first launch with humans aboard from U.S. soil in about a decade.
Scripps Only Content 2020