Boca Raton therapist warns single people, seniors more at-risk for isolation this holiday season

Loneliness is a real concern amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A Boca Raton therapist is warning single seniors are especially at risk for isolation during the holidays.
Carol Goldsmith knows love and loss. She was married to her husband for more than 60 years.
“I was widowed in February of 2019,” she said.
One year later— she was alone, surrounded by a global pandemic.
“So, I was alone in a 5-bedroom, 2-3 story house. I have three married children, but they are all in different states,” Goldsmith explained. “I was isolated.”
Licensed Social Worker Alyse November said keeping a connection is critical. She said there are activities you can do to keep connected, like joining a book club.
“There’s this term called SILOS, ‘single individuals left out of social circles,’ she explained. “What’s happening is now what I find is really helpful is people are creating these bubbles for themselves.”
November said it’s important to be realistic with expectations this holiday season, but don’t be afraid to plan.
“Making plans for the future, whether it’s just to have an online card game, to meet with people to discuss a topic, and to create these social circles for yourself,” November said.
Goldsmith’s feelings of isolation are now more than 1,000 miles away back in Pittsburgh. In September she got a call from Sinai Residences in Boca Raton, that an apartment next to her cousin was available. With help from her children, she made the move.
“It’s working out very well,” Goldsmith said. “I’m really happy I made this decision.”
