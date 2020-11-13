Body found in car stolen during Boca Raton carjacking

A body was found in a car that was stolen during a carjacking early Friday in Boca Raton.
The carjacking was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, Broward Sheriff's Office spokesman Carey Codd said.
BSO deputies assisted Boca Raton police in tracking the stolen Cadillac to Pompano Beach.
The Cadillac came to a stop in the 1100 block of Northwest 18th Drive, where a passenger in the car fled and was later detained in a nearby apartment complex, Codd said. He was later identified as Alex Exantus, 20, of North Lauderdale.
Deputies found a loaded gun and another person dead in the car. The man, identified as Ariel Collazo, 23, of Tamarac, was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Boca Raton police said Collazo was not the victim of the carjacking.
Exantus faces charges in connection with a carjacking in the parking lot of a North Lauderdale apartment complex Thursday night.
BSO homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding Collazo's death.
Scripps Only Content 2020