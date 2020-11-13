Football game between Olympic Heights nd West Boca High Schools canceled due to COVID-19

Officials with the Palm Beach County School District have announced that the football game scheduled for Saturday between Olympic Heights High School and West Boca High School has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to the District, "This cancellation was made in an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of the Florida Department of Health. Our District continues to work very closely with the Florida Department of Health and the Palm Beach County Health Care District."
