Palm Beach County School suspends football season

Football season for all Palm Beach County schools started last month with an abbreviated season. Friday Palm Beach Central announced they're suspending any further games because of COVID-19.
One parent said she found out the season was on hold when her son gave her a call.
"I just figured he misunderstood something, so I checked my email and there it is. Big as day," she said.
The school released a statement it said, "Due to COVID-19 Palm Beach Central High School has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the regular season football games. This includes games until Nov. 29.
So far, Palm Beach Central has played one game just one season after capturing a district championship.
"These kids worked hard, that's how a lot of them are going to school. I just don't understand," she said.
Tough times for sure considering this season just started last month and is shortened, five games with postseason play.
It comes as Palm Beach County's first-time daily positivity rate was at 8.99 percent in data released Friday, the highest rate in three months.
Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner is warning of growing concern in this latest wave of the virus telling us in part "Holidays are a special time with COVID -19 positivity rates growing, wearing a mask is a small sacrifice that has proved to be the most effective tool in our COVID-19 battle."
Still, the mother we spoke with worries the cancellation makes it that much harder for her son to receive a football scholarship to a good school.
"Not just his, I mean, every senior on that football team that's being looked at," she said.
