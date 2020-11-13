Rocket launch scheduled for 5:13 p.m. at Cape Canaveral

WATCH LIVE BELOW:
It will be a busy weekend at Cape Canaveral that includes two rocket launches.
A launch of an Atlas V rocket by the United Launch Alliance is scheduled for Friday at 5:13 p.m.
The Kennedy Space Center says the unmanned rocket with send a classified payload into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office.
Then on Saturday, SpaceX and NASA will team up once again to launch astronauts into space from U.S. soil.
Saturday's launch is scheduled for 7:49 p.m. and will send three Americans and one Japanese astronaut into space where they will dock at the International Space Station.
Two NASA astronauts were launched into space aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule in May.
The historic launch marked the first time a private company in the U.S. had launched astronauts into space and marked the first launch with humans aboard from U.S. soil in about a decade.
