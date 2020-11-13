For sale: Florida sunshine and fewer restrictions

Dawn Kamus and her husband are planning to build an addition to their new home after settling down in Florida.
"We just fell in love with this neighborhood, fell in love with the people, fell in love with the weather," Kamus said Friday.
Kamus bought the home in Palm City four months ago in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic after raising her children in California.
She said the weather, family in the area and fewer coronavirus-related restrictions is what lured her to the Sunshine State.
"Florida is a great place because it is more open than others and the weather is great," Kamus said.
The housing market is still booming, with many people leaving places like New York City and flocking to Florida.
"People are submitting offers on properties sight unseen because you can't get to the property fast enough," real estate agent Tracey Hunter said.
Hunter said the number of closed sales for September compared to last year is up nearly 25% in West Palm Beach and nearly 41% in Stuart.
"If you're a buyer, now is the time to buy because of the interest rates," she said. "If you're a seller, now is the time to sell because of the situation. You got so many buyers out there."
Kamus said she has friends working remotely, moving to Florida like her and not looking back.
"They don't need to stay in New York because they can work from home, so they're buying where they prefer to be," she said.
