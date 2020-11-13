Scammers targeting elderly residents in Port St. Lucie

'Tis the season for scammers.
The Port St. Lucie Police Department said Friday they have recently received three reports where residents were asked to give a large amount of money to help a family member who had been arrested.
Sgt. Keith Boham said one of the victims gave away $18,000 after thinking they were helping a family member held by the Port St. Lucie Police Department.
A second victim deposited $3,000 into an unknown account, thinking they were helping a family member arrested in Long Island.
A third victim became suspicious and called police before sending $18,000 to a scammer, believing that her grandson had been arrested.
Boham said it appears thieves are targeting residents over the age of 80 years old.
On two occasions, victims were asked to provide the money in an envelope to an Uber driver.
The third unsuspecting victim directly deposited money into a Wells Fargo account.
Police said detectives are working on the case, but no arrests have been made.
