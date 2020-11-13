Tropical Depression 31 forms in the Caribbean

The unrelenting hurricane season is showing no signs of letting up.
The National Hurricane Season said at 10 a.m. Friday that Tropical Depression 31 has formed in the Caribbean Sea and is moving west-southwest at 7 mph.
Forecasters said the system will move across the central Caribbean Sea during the next day or so and approach the coasts of Nicaragua and northeastern Honduras late Sunday and Monday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.
The depression is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm Friday. The next named storm would be Iota and be the 30th named storm of the hurricane season.
Forecasters said additional strengthening is likely over the weekend, and the system could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches Central America.
The current computer models do not show it moving north toward Florida.
