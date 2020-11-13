Tropical Storm Iota forms in the Caribbean

The unrelenting hurricane season is showing no signs of letting up.
The National Hurricane Center said Friday that Tropical Depression 31 has become Tropical Storm Iota. This is the 30th named storm of the season.
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.
Forecasters said the system will move across the central Caribbean Sea during the next day or so and approach the coasts of Nicaragua and northeastern Honduras late Sunday and Monday.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the risk of dangerous winds, storm surge, and rainfall impacts on Central America begins Monday.
Additional strengthening is likely over the weekend, and the system could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches Central America.
The current computer models do not show it moving north toward Florida.
