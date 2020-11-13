Video shows gigantic gator strolling along Fla. golf course during Eta

Nothing says Florida quite like tropical storms and alligators.
A southwest Florida golf course got a dose of both Wednesday as Tropical Storm Eta meandered in the Gulf of Mexico.
Video shared on the Valence Golf & Country Club's Facebook page shows a behemoth gator "enjoying the tropical conditions" while taking a leisurely stroll along one of the greens.
Tyler Stolting, a former golf professional at the club, recorded the video as the massive gator appeared to be headed for a water hazard.
That'll be a one-stroke penalty, big boy.
