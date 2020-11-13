Walt Disney World turns on Christmas

Walt Disney World Resort has transformed all of its theme parks for the holidays including iconic Christmas trees, entertainment, and delectable treats.
Each our the four parks decorated in one night.
"Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween" comes down, and Christmas decor gets hung with care. Tony Giordano is a Show Director at the resort and has worked there for 25 years.
"I go in for rehearsals at times and I come back, 'Where did the tree come from?' It really is done in one night," Tony Giordano, Show Director Walt Disney World.
There are changes because of coronavirus.
"We have our social distancing and facial covering guidelines," said Giordano.
In addition, some changes to entertainment. Instead of fireworks, there are new projection shows.
"Projections on the Castle, projections on Tower of Terror at Disney's Hollywood Studios, we have some great motorcades and cavalcades," Giordano said.
And, at Animal Kingdom there is the Flotilla.
"And Santa has his own boat too!" said Giordano.
Santa will be making appearances daily in all four parks.
"It brings happiness to everyone to see Santa," said Giordano, "Who doesn't want the holidays right now? It's a great escape I've got to tell ya'."
