Wellington takes aim at regulating golf carts

New regulations for golf carts are getting some careful consideration in Wellington.
"[The] council has made it clear they want to be sure the vehicles are safe to operate," said Michael O'Dell, Wellington's Planning and Zoning department.
The village recently completed a study on the carts, which are a popular vehicle among Wellington residents.
"I'm from Wellington. I've lived here all my life, 40 years, it's something you drive around and enjoy the beautiful weather, always a part of life," said golf cart owner Ryan Sinram.
The proposed ordinance in its current form would require:
- Carts to be registered
- Restrict drivers to at least 16 years of age
- Place a speed limit on the village's pathways
- Prevent overloading of golf carts
The village is also in the process of expanding pathways, which are used by golf carts, bicyclists, joggers and walkers.
Wellington officials want public opinion on the proposed golf cart regulations, planning to hold a Zoom meeting next week.
