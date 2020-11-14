Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens hosts 4th annual 'Sculpture in Motion' event

On Saturday the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens welcomed visitors of all ages to experience one-of-a-kind automobiles by hosting their fourth annual "Sculpture in Motion' in West Palm Beach.
The event featured 14 specially curated cars and some one-off cars like a blue 1955 Mercedes-Benz SL Gullwing and a creme 1957 8V Fiat Supersonic.
This year the sculpture gardens honored Palm Beach County Gold Star families and veterans with a grand tour parade.
Jeffrey Fisher with Sculpture in Motion, said, “We’re going to take members of Gold Star families in all these cars and head over the bridge to Palm Beach. Ride down up and down Palm Beach and back over the bridge to West Palm Beach with some of those family members.”
The grand tour parade featured 30 rare automobiles from the pre and post-war era.
