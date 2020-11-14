FHP: Woman killed in hit-and-run struck twice

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the drivers responsible for killing a woman in a hit-and-run crash Friday night in Martin County.
FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes said the 49-year-old Stuart woman was walking across Old Dixie Highway at Southwest Delmar Street at 7:15 p.m. when a two-tone colored (light at the top and dark at the bottom) pickup truck struck her in the northbound lanes.
After being struck by the truck, the victim was struck by another vehicle, also unknown at this time. It was described as a white four-door sedan.
Reyes said both vehicles fled the scene without stopping.
The woman died as a result of her injuries at the scene of the crash.
The case is currently under investigation.
Scripps Only Content 2020