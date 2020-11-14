High school football Friday night recap

Fort Pierce Central had a rough 2020 season, winning just 1 game on the year. None of that matters as we start the postseason though.
The Cobras’ defense led the way as Fort Pierce Central avenged an early season loss to Centennial to keep their season alive.
Fort Pierce Central will travel to play Vero Beach next week.
In West Palm Beach, it was a private school battle between Saint John Paul and Cardinal Newman.
SJP pulled away in the 2
nd
half and now has a tough trip to Miami next week.
In total, 9 teams from Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast remain in the postseason. Take a look at where they are headed next week.
Football isn’t the only sport crowing a champion. Palm Beach County public schools crowned a champion in golf this week, thanks to some help from the First Tee of the Palm Beaches and Wellington National.
