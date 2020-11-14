Mounts Botanical Garden hosts 'Plant-a-palooza' fall plant sale

November 14, 2020 at 6:40 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 6:40 PM

Mounts Botanical Gardens in West Palm Beach hosts their annual Fall plant sale this weekend.

This year's Fall plant sale features over 40 vendors offering a wide range of plants, garden furniture, and fine crafts.

The gardens are at a reduced capacity and hand sanitizer stations and social distancing are in effect along with facial coverings being required.

Mounts Botanical Gardens says that due to COVID-19, it has allowed them to reset and work on some projects that were put to the side previously.

Curator/Director of Mounts Botanical Gardens said, “We still have our monumental stick work exhibit by Patrick Doughtery. But this winter we are going to break ground on a new permanent art installation. We are going to have 18 to 23 foot tall sculptures in our Tropical Shade Forest.”

The event runs through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can purchase tickets at https://www.mounts.org/.

