Palm Beach County School suspends football season

Football season for all Palm Beach County schools started last month with an abbreviated season. But it ended Friday for Palm Beach Central High School after the school announced it is suspending any further games because of COVID-19.
One parent said she found out the season was on hold when her son gave her a call.
"I just figured that he misunderstood something, so I checked my email and there it is. Big as day," she said.
So far, Palm Beach Central has played one game just one season after capturing a district championship.
"These kids worked hard," the mother said. "That's how a lot of them are going to school. I just don't understand."
It comes as Palm Beach County's first-time daily positivity rate was at 8.99% in data released Friday, the highest rate in three months.
Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner is warning of growing concern in this latest wave of the virus.
"Holidays are a special time," Kerner told WPTV. "With COVID-19 positivity rates growing, wearing a mask is a small sacrifice that has proved to be the most effective tool in our COVID-19 battle."
Still, the mother who spoke to WPTV worries the cancellation makes it that much harder for her son to receive a football scholarship to a good school.
"Not just his, I mean, every senior on that football team that's being looked at," she said.
