Port St. Lucie DJ holds free socially distanced concerts, movie nights

A Port St. Lucie DJ is doing what he can to inspire others during the coronavirus pandemic.
Like so many other businesses, Timothee Lovelock's audio and visual entertainment company was shut down when COVID-19 hit.
Now he's using his gift to bring neighborhood concerts and movie nights to his community at no cost.
"The feedback has been amazing," said Lovelock.
At Bedford Park in Tradition, residents and guests can set up socially distanced from each other or even watch and listen from their front porch.
"The field is big enough, as you can see, that everyone can spread out and pick a little spot and enjoy the music," said Lovelock.
Lovelock said the pandemic has caused a lot of strain on his business.
"All our events came to a complete halt," said Lovelock.
He's been holding the free neighborhood events since May.
Donations are appreciated but not required.
"I think with the shutdown everyone was getting depressed," said Susan Lynch, who watches from her front porch. "I need my fan."
She said the neighborhood series, titled "Love Over Everything," is exactly the light that so many need during the pandemic.
"No amount of money in the world can replicate that feeling you have inside when you're giving someone something and don't expect anything in return," said Lovelock.
Lovelock said those wishing to attend don't have to live nearby.
Below is the event schedule for the rest of the calendar year:
Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.: "Free Bird" movie night
Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.: Timothee Lovelock DJ
Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.: "Home Alone" movie night
Each event ends at 8 p.m.
