4 in a row: Owls soar past FIU in 'Shula Bowl'

Javion Posey ran for 140 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to lead Florida Atlantic to a 38-19 victory over Florida International in the "Shula Bowl."
Posey also set the program's single-game yards rushing mark for a quarterback. He had runs of 28 and 36 yards and finished with 117 yards in just the first half.
Posey's 11-yard touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester and a 5-yarder to Brandon Robinson helped FAU build a 24-10 halftime lead. He added a 2-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter.
D'vonte Price had a 77-yard touchdown run and finished with a career-best 178 yards for FIU.
