4 in a row: Owls soar past FIU in 'Shula Bowl'
November 14, 2020 at 12:10 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 12:10 AM

Javion Posey ran for 140 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to lead Florida Atlantic to a 38-19 victory over Florida International in the "Shula Bowl."

Posey also set the program's single-game yards rushing mark for a quarterback. He had runs of 28 and 36 yards and finished with 117 yards in just the first half.

Posey's 11-yard touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester and a 5-yarder to Brandon Robinson helped FAU build a 24-10 halftime lead. He added a 2-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter.

Florida Atlantic wide receiver catches a 5-yard touchdown from quarterback Javion Posey in the first half against Florida International, Nov. 13, 2020, in Miami. The Owls defeated the Panthers 38-19.

D'vonte Price had a 77-yard touchdown run and finished with a career-best 178 yards for FIU.

