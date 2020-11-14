Universal Orlando Resort kicks off the holidays

Universal Orlando Resort kicks off the holidays
November 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 1:00 PM

Saturday, guests of the Universal Orlando Resort began celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. The '2020 Holidays Celebration includes treats, character meets, and wreaths now through Jan. 3, 2021.

Things to know

    • Both parks are adorned with decorations, garlands, and lights of the holidays
    • Butterbeer is back
    • The Frog Choir will croak holiday hits
  • The Grinch and other "Who-liday" character making special appearances
  • Guests can stroll along a picturesque pathway and take selfies with stationary Macy's Parade balloons
  • Santa Claus will be available to take socially-distanced photos
  • New Holiday Tribute Store located in the New York area
  • New Holiday Tree Hunt which guests can earn a themed ornament
  • New holiday-themed treats (see pictures below)
Gingerbread Shake - Loaded with the classic gingerbread flavor and a twist of chocolate, this delicious and Instagram-worthy milkshake is available at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen.
Gingerbread Shake - Loaded with the classic gingerbread flavor and a twist of chocolate, this delicious and Instagram-worthy milkshake is available at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen.
Chocolate Peppermint Mousse Ornament - Available at the Today Cafe and the Holiday Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida, this tasty chocolate peppermint mousse ornament treat will give guests the traditional sweet flavors that this season brings.
Chocolate Peppermint Mousse Ornament - Available at the Today Cafe and the Holiday Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida, this tasty chocolate peppermint mousse ornament treat will give guests the traditional sweet flavors that this season brings.
Thanksgiving Dinner Crepe - For guests craving a more traditional flavor with a twist, there’s the Thanksgiving Dinner Crepe! A perfect crepe filled with juicy turkey meat, gravy, cranberries, stuffing and cornbread croutons served in a convenient cone. Guests can grab it at the all-new Central Park Crepes stand located in Central Park at Universal Studios Florida.
Thanksgiving Dinner Crepe - For guests craving a more traditional flavor with a twist, there’s the Thanksgiving Dinner Crepe! A perfect crepe filled with juicy turkey meat, gravy, cranberries, stuffing and cornbread croutons served in a convenient cone. Guests can grab it at the all-new Central Park Crepes stand located in Central Park at Universal Studios Florida.
Hot Chocolate Bomb - The tastiest trend has come to Universal Orlando. Guests can enjoy next-level hot cocoa with this epic hot chocolate bomb ornament that is made with Italian hot chocolate and comes with a white chocolate ornament that melts away and fills your cup with a generous amount of mini marshmallows. This delicious treat is available at the all-new Holiday Tribute Store.
Hot Chocolate Bomb - The tastiest trend has come to Universal Orlando. Guests can enjoy next-level hot cocoa with this epic hot chocolate bomb ornament that is made with Italian hot chocolate and comes with a white chocolate ornament that melts away and fills your cup with a generous amount of mini marshmallows. This delicious treat is available at the all-new Holiday Tribute Store.
Reindeer Brownie - Guests looking for a vegan sweet treat can enjoy this delicious chocolate vegan and candy cane holiday-themed brownie at Croissant Moon Bakery, located at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and at the new Holiday Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida.
Reindeer Brownie - Guests looking for a vegan sweet treat can enjoy this delicious chocolate vegan and candy cane holiday-themed brownie at Croissant Moon Bakery, located at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and at the new Holiday Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida.

Universal Resort is offering Florida residents special offers.

  • "Get 3 Days Free When You Buy 2 Days" which is available for purchase through January 6, 2021
  • "Get 3 Days for $55 per Day plus tax" offer for Florida residents is available for purchase through December 17
  • $100 savings on select annual and seasonal passes

The resort said it's focused on health and safety procedures due to the coronavirus, "Key measures include screening guests and team members, enforcing social distancing, requiring face coverings, limiting capacity at the parks, attractions, and hotels, and increasing cleaning and disinfection procedures and more."

Scripps Only Content 2020