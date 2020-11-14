Universal Orlando Resort kicks off the holidays

Saturday, guests of the Universal Orlando Resort began celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. The '2020 Holidays Celebration includes treats, character meets, and wreaths now through Jan. 3, 2021.
Things to know
- Both parks are adorned with decorations, garlands, and lights of the holidays
- Butterbeer is back
- The Frog Choir will croak holiday hits
- The Grinch and other "Who-liday" character making special appearances
- Guests can stroll along a picturesque pathway and take selfies with stationary Macy's Parade balloons
- Santa Claus will be available to take socially-distanced photos
- New Holiday Tribute Store located in the New York area
- New Holiday Tree Hunt which guests can earn a themed ornament
- New holiday-themed treats (see pictures below)
Universal Resort is offering Florida residents special offers.
- "Get 3 Days Free When You Buy 2 Days" which is available for purchase through January 6, 2021
- "Get 3 Days for $55 per Day plus tax" offer for Florida residents is available for purchase through December 17
- $100 savings on select annual and seasonal passes
The resort said it's focused on health and safety procedures due to the coronavirus, "Key measures include screening guests and team members, enforcing social distancing, requiring face coverings, limiting capacity at the parks, attractions, and hotels, and increasing cleaning and disinfection procedures and more."
