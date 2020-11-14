Woman killed by hit-and-run driver Friday night in Martin County

Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver(s) responsible for killing a woman in a hit-and-run crash Friday night in Martin County.
FHP says the 49-year-old Stuart woman was walking across Old Dixie Highway at SW Delmar Street at 7:15 p.m. when a two-tone colored (light at the top and dark at the bottom) pickup truck struck her in the northbound lanes of Old Dixie Highway.
After being struck by the truck, the victim was struck by another vehicle, also unknown at this time. It was described as a white four door sedan.
According to FHP, both vehicles fled the scene without stopping.
The woman died as a result of her injuries at the scene of the crash.
The case is currently under investigation.
Scripps Only Content 2020