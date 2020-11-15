Deadline to apply for CARES Act funding in Martin County looms

The deadline is looming for Martin County residents to apply for financial assistance through the Cares Act.
"There is a lot of money there for people who are eligible," said Carol Houwarrt-Diez, President, United Way of Martin County. "At 12 midnight, November 16th, we're going to shut off our system and people can't apply."
In order to be eligible, families must show a financial hardship related to the coronavirus pandemic and be within 120% of the county's median income.
"For a family of 4 it's about $83,000," said Houwarrt-Diez.
She said Martin County received 1.75 million dollars to give away.
So far, only $360,000 has been awarded.
Any money that does not get dispersed to residents will go back to the state.
"They're eligible for up to about $10,000 dollars," said Houwarrt-Diez. "So if you're back in your rent, mortgage or utilities and it totals about 10,000, we've upped it to $10,000 and we can pay those overdue bills up to $10,000."
To apply, head to https://www.unitedwaymartin.org/cares.
Scripps Only Content 2020