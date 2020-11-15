PBSO investigates 2 bodies found in the water near a boat

A man and a woman were found floating in the water near a boat Saturday morning in a canal that separates Palm Beach and Broward counties in the south end of Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the bodies were found in the Hillsboro Canal.
Deputies from Palm Beach and Broward counties were assisting the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which has taken over the investigation.
FWC identified the deceased couple as Archer James Adams III, 76 and his wife Paula Adams, 76.
Their cause of death is currently unknown.
