Stores in Downtown Stuart hold giant sidewalk sale ahead of holiday season

With the holiday shopping season around the corner, local businesses are wondering how much of an impact the coronavirus will have on their bottom line.
In Downtown Stuart, 33 stores and restaurants are participating in this weekend's fall sales event.
"It's nice to see people back out again," said Liliann Peterson, Owner, Argento Jewelry. "We have outside at 60% off regular price."
The first one, normally held in the spring, was canceled due to the pandemic.
"We usually have it in April and November and we didn't have it in April for obvious reasons," said Peterson.
Peterson said she wasn't sure if this year's sidewalk sale would be as popular but that customers have been coming out in numbers.
"A lot of people are just saying we're over it," said Peterson. "We're just over it. We're doing what we need to do. Everybody is doing their part and people just want to get out."
"It's been really busy," said Ken Wieser, Owner, Diena Mae's Beach and Sandal Shack. "This is our best day we've had in seven weeks. We have 25% off racks that going along with the sidewalk sale."
Wieser said that all of the small businesses participating in the shopping event are able to feed off of each other's sales.
"Everybody seems to be getting together to make it work to get business and I think everybody is doing pretty good," said Wieser.
Peterson said she is thankful that customers continue to shop at small businesses like hers.
"Take a walk," said Peterson. "If you see something, great. Maybe have a bite to eat or some ice cream, pick up a piece of jewelry," said Peterson.
The sidewalk sale will continue on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. and until 5 p.m.
