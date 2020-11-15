81-year-old woman dies in I-95 crash overnight

An 81-year-old Boynton Beach woman died in a crash on I-95 just after midnight Sunday.
Florida Highway Patrol.
According to FHP a sedan with 4 passengers was traveling northbound on I-95 approaching SW 10th Street at 12:25 a.m.
The driver of the sedan failed to stop when the SUV in front of him slowed for traffic and struck the rear of the SUV.
After impacting the vehicle the sedan struck a concrete barrier.
The unidentified woman was not restrained by a seat belt and sustained fatal injuries during the crash.
The case is still pending investigation.
