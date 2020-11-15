Young Singers of the Palm Beaches hosts drive-thru benefit

Young Singers of the Palm Beaches, a children's choral organization started by local music educators in Palm Beach County, showed support for the Belle Glade Food Pantry on Saturday.
They raised money and collected food in a drive-thru event held at the Kravis Center called "Benefit for Belle Glade."
It's in response to COVID-19 and how it has affected those in Belle Glade.
This was the first event of its kind for the Young Singers.
They were able to collect about $3,000 and filled up their Young Singers van and three additional SUVs with non-perishable food donations.
It was an emotional experience for some in attendance, as teachers were able to see their students for the first time in person since March.
If you'd like to donate to the Young Singers of the Palm Beaches, visit https://www.yspb.org/.
Scripps Only Content 2020