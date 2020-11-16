BSO: Gunman killed in deputy-involved shooting in Dania Beach

A suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting outside a Dania Beach hotel.
Broward Sheriff's Office spokesman Carey Codd said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a silver Lexus with a possible stolen tag on Stirling Road when a man in the car ran out.
Codd said deputies pursued the armed suspect and, at some point, shots were fired in the parking lot of the Home2 Suites by Hilton on Southwest 19th Court.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Codd said a gun was found near the body.
Three deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the shooting investigation.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate.
Scripps Only Content 2020