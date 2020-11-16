Defendant in prostitution case at Jupiter spa changes plea

According to court records, a second defendant accused in an alleged prostitution ring at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter changed her plea last week.
Hua Zhang, 59, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors out of the 29 charges brought against her, court records show. Prosecutors nolle prosse the remaining 27 counts against her.
Records show both counts had adjudication withheld. A judge ordered Zhang to serve one year of probation, pay a $5,000 fine, and serve 100 hours of community service.
Zhang is the second of four women to change her plea in the case. In February, Lei Chen, 45, entered a guilty plea on eight counts of offering to commit prostitution.
In September, prosecutors dropped misdemeanor charges against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and 24 other defendants for allegedly soliciting prostitution at the day spa.
The decision came after an appeals court ruled secret surveillance video from inside the spa could not be used against the defendants at trial.
Lei Wang, 41, and Shen Mingbi, 60, both still face charges for their roles in the alleged prostitution ring at the Jupiter massage parlor.
