Deputies: Lantana woman threatened to ‘shoot’ DeSantis, senators

A Lantana woman is accused of threatening to shoot Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida’s two Republican senators.
Karen Jones, 55, faces three counts of written threats to kill or do bodily harm.
According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit, Jones wrote on Twitter that DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Rick Scott were "looting" her state and that she was going to "shoot them."
When a detective questioned Jones about her post, she admitted to making it but said it was just a "joke." Jones went on to say that "anyone who follows her knows her sense of humor."
Jones was arrested Saturday and booked into the main Palm Beach County jail. Her bond was set at $15,000.
