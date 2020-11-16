FHP releases images of vehicles that struck, killed woman

The Florida Highway Patrol has released surveillance images of the two vehicles that struck and killed a woman in Martin County.
Lt. Yanko Reyes said the 49-year-old Stuart woman was walking across Old Dixie Highway at Southwest Delmar Street on Friday night when she was struck by a pickup truck in the northbound lanes.
After being struck by the truck, the victim was struck by a second vehicle.
Reyes said both drivers fled the scene without stopping.
Surveillance images reveal that the pickup truck was two-toned with a light bottom and a dark top. The second vehicle was a white Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run crash is asked to call troopers at 772-468-4045.
Scripps Only Content 2020