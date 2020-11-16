Hurricane Iota strengthens to first category 5 storm in 2020

A fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota is now the strongest hurricane yet in this record-smashing season.
Iota became a Category 5 strength hurricane as it heads for the same part of Central America that was battered by a similarly powerful Hurricane Eta less than two weeks ago. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 160 mph.
Iota is the first Category 5 in 2020 and the latest Atlantic calendar year Category 5 hurricane on record.
Evacuations were being conducted from low-lying areas in Nicaragua and Honduras near their shared border, which appeared to be Iota’s likely landfall.
According to the National Hurricane Center, heavy rainfall will "likely lead to life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding" throughout Central America. Iota will also bring the threat of life-threatening mudslides to Nicaragua.
Hurricane Iota is the 30th named storm of the season.
Scripps Only Content 2020