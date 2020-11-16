9 migrants arrested after boat landing near Mar-a-Lago

Nine undocumented migrants were taken into custody Monday morning after a boat landed on Palm Beach, according to the United States Border Patrol.
Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted that agents responded to the maritime smuggling event near Mar-a-Lago.
Modlin said two of the foreign nationals were aggravated felons.
This is the second human smuggling case in as many days near Palm Beach.
Fifteen people, 14 Haitians and one Bahamian, were taken into federal custody after U.S. Border Patrol intercepted a boat early Sunday.
