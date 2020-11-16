Need to pay a ticket? Palm Beach County clerk temporarily waiving fees

Right now, the Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller is helping you get back on the road if your driver’s license is suspended because of outstanding court fines and unpaid traffic tickets.
From Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, the Clerk and Comptroller will waive collection agency fees during the "Operation Green Light" event. This year because of COVID-19, the event is virtual only.
You can pay online on their website or by phone. To pay by phone, you can call the clerk's office at 561-274-1530 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also call 561-207-7189 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Clerk and Comptroller's Office said Florida law requires they turn over unpaid tickets and other outstanding fines and fees to an outside collection agency if someone does not pay their debt within 90 days of the due date. The collection agency can then add on fees that can be as much as 40 percent. If you don’t pay, your driver’s license is also suspended. But during ‘Operation Green Light,’ if you pay your court obligation in full, in most cases you can reinstate your suspended driver’s license.
Last year, nearly 1400 drivers were cleared to reinstate their licenses during Palm Beach County’s ‘Operation Green Light’ event.
Louis Tomeo, director of criminal court operations for the Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller’s Office, says "This is the time to take advantage of it," Louis Tomeo, director of criminal court operations for the Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller's Office, said. "The 30-40% fees can add up to hundreds or thousands of dollars. The crime of driving while license suspended is the No. 1 crime in Palm Beach County. So we have been working for the past six years to try to reduce driver's license suspensions with not only 'Operation Green Light' but with our court compliance team."
Tomeo said payment plans will not be offered this year because of the virtual nature of the event.
"It's extremely important to have a driver's license because you could get another driving while license suspended citation, have your day in court again and have your car impounded as well," he said.
For more information on other counties in the area, click here.
