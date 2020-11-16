Need to pay a ticket? Palm Beach County clerk temporarily waiving fees

Louis Tomeo, director of criminal court operations for the Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller’s Office, says "This is the time to take advantage of it," Louis Tomeo, director of criminal court operations for the Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller's Office, said. "The 30-40% fees can add up to hundreds or thousands of dollars. The crime of driving while license suspended is the No. 1 crime in Palm Beach County. So we have been working for the past six years to try to reduce driver's license suspensions with not only 'Operation Green Light' but with our court compliance team."