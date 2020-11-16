Need to pay a ticket? Palm Beach County temporarily waiving fees

The Clerk and Comptroller’s Office says Florida law requires they turn over unpaid tickets and other outstanding fines and fees to an outside collection agency if someone does not pay their debt within 90 days of the due date. The collection agency can then add on fees that can be as much as 40 percent. If you don’t pay, your driver’s license is also suspended. But during ‘Operation Green Light,’ if you pay your court obligation in full, in most cases you can reinstate your suspended driver’s license.