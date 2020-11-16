Palm Beach Co. cities receive details on COVID reimbursements

Cities in Palm Beach County have until Dec. 1 to apply for reimbursement on items and testing equipment they have bought this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
County officials sent out the details Friday related to the Municipal CARES ACT Reimbursement Program.
Cities across the county have been asking for months to be reimbursed for money they have spent battling the pandemic.
Multiple city officials sent a letter in June to Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner to recoup costs spent this year.
In June, Boca Raton Councilman Andy Thomson said his city had already spent more than $2 million on COVID-related supplies and personal protective equipment.
Ed Chase, Palm Beach County's director of Intergovernmental Affairs and Community Engagement, said to be eligible, cities must not have previously received reimbursement from the CARES Act for the expenditures nor received grant funds or donations for the items.
In May, the county said they were given $261 million related to the federal government's CARES Act.
Items that cities can apply for reimbursement include:
* Testing:
- Testing Kits
- Infrastructure related to testing locations
* Public Information:
- Signage for indoor security, sanitization and social distancing guidelines
- Signage for facility and park closures, electronic signage
- Rental items for closure instruction and security; signage, barricades and barriers
* Safety Equipment:
- Touchless conversion equipment
- Plexiglas dividers and installation
- Disinfectant sprayers and fogger equipment and supplies
* PPE:
- Masks, gloves
- Sanitizer, sanitizer stations, wipes
- Face shields
- First-responder PPE, testing or other eligible items
* Technology:
- Laptops and printers purchased for remote employee workstations related directly to COVID-19
- Monitors, screens and other equipment used remotely or for social distancing at facilities
- VPN expenses for remote workers
- Zoom, WebEx and other licenses purchased specifically for virtual public meeting use
