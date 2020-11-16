Palm Beach County makes CARES Act money available

Palm Beach County communities are seeking financial assistance while still dealing with the impact of the ongoing pandemic.
The city of Boca Raton plans to apply for reimbursement costs due to COVID-19.
Councilman Andy Thomson said he pushed to get money back to local cities who have spent millions in added expenses they don't want the taxpayer to make up for.
"We are spending out of pocket, out of our general fund, or out of our reserves to address the COVID situation," he said.
The county received around 260 million in CARES Act money in April and as of last week, still has $88 million listed as available to spend by the end of the year.
There are 14 categories that still have available funds. The list includes million for small business grants, emergency mortgage assistance and just over $14 million for community food programs, to name a few.
Delray Beach is among the communities that surely can use the funds as it deals with COVID costs.
"We need the help and the help has to come from above," Vice Mayor Ryan Boylston said.
Cities have until Dec. 1 to apply for the CARES Act funds.
