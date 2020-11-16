Police: Man killed victim over $40 drug debt

A Boynton Beach man is accused of killing another man in a dispute over a $40 drug debt.
Lesroy Edwards, 21, was arrested Monday morning at his home on Orange Street, Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Edwards beat the victim until he was unconscious and stripped him naked during the April attack at the Crossings of Boynton Beach.
Police said the confrontation stemmed from an outstanding debt -- $40 in cash -- that was owed to Edwards and Endrice Lajeune.
According to the report, the victim's cellphone started ringing while detectives were questioning Lajeune about his involvement in the crime.
Lajeune told police that he, Edwards and another man went to the victim's home to confront him about the $40 when Edwards and the other man began to punch and kick the victim. Lajeune, who denied participating in the assault, was arrested in April on robbery and aggravated battery charges.
Police said Edwards initially confessed to committing the crime, only to recant and deny that he was ever at the victim's home.
Although Edwards denied any involvement, surveillance video showed him entering and leaving the community.
"Edwards also had very specific details regarding the removal of the victim's clothing and placed himself at the victim's residence during the time frame of the assault," the report said.
The victim was taken to Delray Medical Center and never regained consciousness. He was transferred to hospice care and died in September.
Edwards now faces charges of second-degree murder and robbery.
