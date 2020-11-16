President-elect Joe Biden to deliver remarks on the economy

President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the economy Monday afternoon from Wilmington, Delaware.
Biden will reportedly be joined by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
During his campaign, Biden has proposed policies that would increase the corporate tax and increase taxes for the wealthiest Americans while keeping the tax rate for the middle-class consistent. He's also called for more COVID-19 stimulus and more widespread use of the Defense Production Act in order to create jobs while producing more personal protective equipment.
Biden's address comes as millions of Americans remained unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported better than expected unemployment numbers from October through the unemployment rate remains at just under 7%.
Prior to the pandemic, the last time unemployment was as high as 7% was about six years ago, as the country continued to recover from the Great Recession.
Biden's comments also come as the stock market has jumped on encouraging news of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Following Moderna's Monday announcement that its vaccine candidate has been 95% effective in Phase 3 trials, the Dow jumped more than 400 points for an increase of about 1.5%.
Despite historic losses in February and March, the Dow remains in the black from the beginning of 2020.
