West Palm Beach traffic safety patrols start Monday

The West Palm Beach Police Department is stepping up its patrol efforts at several different intersections across the city as part of its traffic enforcement campaign.
It’s called High Visibility Enforcement or (HVE) and it’s aimed at helping protect pedestrians and bicyclists.
The initiative will run until the end of May.
According to Sgt. Chrsitopher Nagel, Palm Beach County remains amongst the top 25 counties in the state for dangerous crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists.
Officers will be focusing their patrol efforts along 45 Street, Okeechobee Boulevard, Broadway and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard from I-95 to Dixie Highway.
Police also said their goal isn't to give people tickets, but more so educate and spread awareness when it comes traffic laws.
“We’re just trying to increase the education on all aspects with pedestrians bicyclists and motorists about the safety of the intersections crosswalks and what to be looking for when you’re in those areas,” Nagel said.
